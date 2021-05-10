Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,684 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $242.56 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.46 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $175.68 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.