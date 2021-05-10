Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at $88,727,288.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,195 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after buying an additional 612,537 shares in the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,350,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,611,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,482,000 after purchasing an additional 373,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

CSOD opened at $42.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -82.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

