Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 880 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after buying an additional 455,393 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $184.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.51 and its 200 day moving average is $171.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

