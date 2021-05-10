Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 121,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,018. Corteva has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,310 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Corteva by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $63,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 11,411.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

