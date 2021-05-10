Cosmo Coin Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $5,781.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmo Coin Profile

COSM is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

