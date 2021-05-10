Counos X (CCXX) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Counos X has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and $1.50 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos X coin can now be bought for about $101.62 or 0.00175960 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Counos X has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00068710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.91 or 0.00247457 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $675.48 or 0.01169630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.32 or 0.00753771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,868.94 or 1.00202466 BTC.

Counos X Coin Profile

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,844,700 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin . Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/CounosX

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

