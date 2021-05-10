Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.56

Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 7226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -72.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,980,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after buying an additional 614,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after buying an additional 492,283 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 323,201 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

