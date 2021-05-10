Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €68.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €68.00 ($80.00) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on 1COV. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €62.46 ($73.48).

ETR 1COV traded down €0.78 ($0.92) on Monday, hitting €58.02 ($68.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 52-week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.10.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

