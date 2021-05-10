CPChain (CPC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $647,293.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. CPChain has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $647,293.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CPChain has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.39 or 0.00674918 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005469 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00019303 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $940.63 or 0.01695711 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000433 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

