CPChain Price Tops $0.0181 on Top Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $711,388.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CPChain has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.
CPChain Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “
Buying and Selling CPChain
