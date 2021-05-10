CPChain Price Tops $0.0181 on Top Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $711,388.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CPChain has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.17 or 0.00712734 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005672 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019623 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $936.31 or 0.01623015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

