Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $99.20 on Monday. Crane has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $99.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average is $80.03.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

