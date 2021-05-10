Cream (CRM) Price Hits $0.0015

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 95.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cream has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $67,612.13 and $126.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,625.14 or 1.00190350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00044709 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $811.37 or 0.01461419 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.63 or 0.00676570 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.01 or 0.00374653 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011844 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.00215428 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.