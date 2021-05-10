Cred (LBA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.96 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Cred coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Cred has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cred has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00081909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00063683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00105304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.03 or 0.00766371 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00051970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,813.70 or 0.08679543 BTC.

About Cred

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

