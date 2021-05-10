Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.95 and last traded at $128.95. Approximately 6,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 474,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

Get Credicorp alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,891,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $13,655,000. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,050,000 after buying an additional 70,051 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.