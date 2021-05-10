Credit Suisse Group Increases Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $120.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $98.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. Magna International has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $99.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Magna International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Magna International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,669,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,050,000 after purchasing an additional 573,850 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

