Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s current price.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.57. 152,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,174,638. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

