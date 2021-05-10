Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

SPPJY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.31. 8,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077. Sappi has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts forecast that Sappi will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

