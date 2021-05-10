Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $3.76 on Monday, hitting $91.92. 53,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,333. Cree has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

