Crew Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after buying an additional 66,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $276.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.20. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $148.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

