Crew Capital Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.9% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $171.59 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average of $169.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

