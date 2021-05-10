Crew Capital Management Ltd. Invests $2.15 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $334.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $215.99 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

