Crew Capital Management Ltd. Invests $2.53 Million in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Global X Internet of Things ETF makes up 2.5% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Global X Internet of Things ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 35,672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,294,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 64,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SNSR opened at $34.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $35.64.

