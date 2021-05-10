Crew Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,996,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,183,000 after buying an additional 344,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 788,973 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,252,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,781,000 after purchasing an additional 228,838 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,659,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

