Crew Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021


Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,996,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,183,000 after buying an additional 344,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 788,973 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,252,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,781,000 after purchasing an additional 228,838 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,659,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

