Crew Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI stock opened at $127.74 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $97.15 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.98.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.