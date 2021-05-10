Crew Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 24,935 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Delta Air Lines accounts for 1.2% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,082,000 after purchasing an additional 574,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

DAL opened at $46.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

