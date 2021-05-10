Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes $1.47 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of TLT opened at $139.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.93 and a 200 day moving average of $148.62. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

