Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Facebook accounts for 1.5% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 146,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $319.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.69 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total value of $12,102,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,741,601 shares of company stock worth $508,918,129. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

