Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 148,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $92.90 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.73.

