Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.41.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$77,506.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 683,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$689,968.37. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$41,069.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,203 shares in the company, valued at C$576,383.45. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,467 shares of company stock valued at $232,406.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$1.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$42.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.