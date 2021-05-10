Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) & Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Head to Head Contrast

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Crexendo alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Crexendo and Telia Company AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Telia Company AB (publ) 4 1 2 0 1.71

Crexendo presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.70%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Telia Company AB (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telia Company AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.5% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Telia Company AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 6.38% 14.02% 8.46% Telia Company AB (publ) 3.45% 3.78% 1.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and Telia Company AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $14.44 million 6.86 $1.14 million $0.07 76.86 Telia Company AB (publ) $9.10 billion 1.94 $750.54 million $0.37 23.32

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Telia Company AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crexendo beats Telia Company AB (publ) on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.