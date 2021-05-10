CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRHM shares. National Bank Financial downgraded CRH Medical to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded CRH Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in CRH Medical by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,348,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,508 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CRH Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in CRH Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CRH Medical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,609,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 95,475 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CRH Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRH Medical stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $285.76 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. CRH Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRH Medical will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

