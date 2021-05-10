Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Down to $16.96

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.96, but opened at $16.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands.

CRNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $609.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,816,000 after buying an additional 314,497 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 314,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 95,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

