Critical Review: The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A UP Fintech 6.71% 4.00% 0.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and UP Fintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UP Fintech $58.66 million 41.00 -$6.59 million N/A N/A

The Ziegler Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UP Fintech.

Volatility and Risk

The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Ziegler Companies and UP Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A UP Fintech 0 0 1 0 3.00

UP Fintech has a consensus price target of $34.60, suggesting a potential upside of 102.81%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Summary

UP Fintech beats The Ziegler Companies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Ziegler Companies

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

