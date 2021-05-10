Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT Raised to $16.50 at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.82. 9,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

