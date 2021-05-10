Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as C$17.33 and last traded at C$17.22, with a volume of 25363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.86.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.44%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

