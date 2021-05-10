Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRON. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cronos Group to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of CRON stock traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.86. The company had a trading volume of 483,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.38. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of C$6.54 and a 52-week high of C$20.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.20.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.