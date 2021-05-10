Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.39

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 4882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $643.72 million, a P/E ratio of -32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 297,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 62,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after acquiring an additional 267,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.