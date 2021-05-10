Crown Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,628.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $14,628.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,519.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,358.88 or 0.02447579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.66 or 0.00617187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065426 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001789 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003361 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,180,802 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.