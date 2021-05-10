Crowns (CWS) Price Down 23.1% Over Last Week

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Crowns has a market capitalization of $26.51 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One Crowns coin can now be bought for approximately $21.78 or 0.00039136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00085852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00106725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.00789972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.74 or 0.08938334 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,342 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

