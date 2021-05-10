Crust (CRU) Tops One Day Volume of $11.22 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Crust has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $75.83 or 0.00135661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $130.87 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000845 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,927 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

