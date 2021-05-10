Crypto.com Coin Market Cap Achieves $4.52 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and $109.14 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00086652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00065857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00106796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.89 or 0.00802488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.10 or 0.09053135 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

CRO is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

