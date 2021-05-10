CryptoFlow (CFL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,920.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $408,134.80 and approximately $4,920.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 42.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $411.88 or 0.00742654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00064741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 116.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00242970 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $667.13 or 0.01202903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003674 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00030714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.31 or 0.00718194 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

