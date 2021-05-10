CTO Realty Growth’s (CTO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Compass Point

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Compass Point in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Fenimore Asset Management increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management now owns 86,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.