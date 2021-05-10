Curt Begle Sells 18,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Curt Begle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00.
- On Tuesday, March 23rd, Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00.
BERY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.95. 911,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,359. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BERY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
