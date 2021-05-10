Curt Begle Sells 18,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curt Begle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00.

BERY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.95. 911,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,359. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BERY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

