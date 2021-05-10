Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Increased to $18.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.25 to $18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of CWK stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.