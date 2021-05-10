CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 140.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 69.2% against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $151,072.01 and approximately $17.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.64 or 0.00656803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002455 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

