CVS Health (CVS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

5/6/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $91.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $83.00 to $98.00.

5/5/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $98.00.

4/20/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $88.00.

3/23/2021 – CVS Health had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

3/17/2021 – CVS Health was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

CVS stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,741,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,084. The company has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,274 shares of company stock valued at $45,106,551. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

