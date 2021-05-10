CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $7,820,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390 over the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MHK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $229.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $230.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

