CyberMiles (CMT) Price Reaches $0.0231 on Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $18.44 million and $5.00 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.88 or 0.00648581 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065175 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,028.51 or 0.99866513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00045370 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.42 or 0.00223554 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007139 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

