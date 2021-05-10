Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cytosorbents in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.31 million, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.36. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,577,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 784,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 110,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.